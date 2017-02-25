The Moody Blues Announce Days Of Future Passed Tour (Week in Review)

The 1967 concept album made history with the fusion of a rock band and a symphony orchestra. The group will be breaking the shows on the tour up into two parts with them performing some of their biggest hits during the first half and then returning to play the iconic album in full during the second.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 3rd at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA (Palm Springs area) and will conclude on July 23rd in Atlanta at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre. Read more including the dates - here.