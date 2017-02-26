Lil Wayne Leads The Lineup For The Roots Picnic (Week in Review)

The Roots themselves will appear with top-billed headliner Pharrell while acts like Kimbra and 21 Savage round out the lineup. The day-long festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd

Also, the Roots' Black Thought will perform a live mixtape with Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, J. Period and Scott Storch. 'Ten years ago this started as a concept, an idea, a conversation between me, Tarik (Black Thought), Ahmir (Questlove) and Rich (Nichols)," said the Roots' manager and co-creator of Roots Picnic, Shawn Gee. "It's amazing that it has grown into such a valued piece of the cultural landscape of our hometown of Philadelphia." See a full lineup - here.