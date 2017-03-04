Another Report Claims Axl Rose And AC/DC Making New Album (Week in Review)

The website Vintage Vinyl News reported late last week that the successful Rock Or Bust World Tour dates with Rose have "inspired Young to start planning another AC/DC record."

The report goes on to say that the new effort is not likely this year because "Guns N' Roses touring commitments throughout 2017 will make it difficult to finalize the project."

The site, which is affiliated with the Australian outlet Noise 11 that originally made the claims last week, cited no sources for the Rose and AC/DC album plans news, but speculated that a live release from the tour with Axl may be released before the supposed new studio album, since the band are said to have filmed "all of the" shows on the tour. Read the report - here.