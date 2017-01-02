Gregg Allman Was Hospitalized For 'Serious Health Issues' 2016 In Review

"I want to thank my fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can," says Allman. "I've been working hard with my band, my pride and joy, to play our music for everyone."

Allman has battled through a series of health issues in recent years: in 2007, he contracted Hepatitis C, underwent a life-saving liver transplant in 2010, cancelled live performances in 2011 due to an upper respiratory condition that resulted in lung surgery, and entered rehab in 2012. Read more here.