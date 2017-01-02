Vince Neil's Drinking An Issue On Celebrity Apprentice

Neil's drinking during a task in the show's second episode sees him clash with Culture Club singer Boy George, when the team is asked to create an original song and video for a toothpaste company.

"I was complaining about him drinking in the studio," explains George, who has had his own history of substance abuse issues. "I just didn't want to be around that."

"I'm way over 21," responds Neil, whose history with drugs and alcohol abuse features a series of DUI convictions that includes a 1984 fatal collision where his actions killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley. Earlier this year, the rocker pled guilty to misdemeanor battery charges in Las Vegas stemming from an incident in the city on April 7. Watch the clip here.