Jon Bon Jovi Claims Rock Hall Mission To Snub Band 2016 In Review

The band have been eligible for entry since 2009, and the frontman believes they tick all the boxes necessary for induction. The nominations for the class of 2017 include Pearl Jam, Journey, Bad Brains, ELO, Yes and Jane's Addiction - along with Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Bon Jovi tells The Howard Stern Show: "There's guys on that thing that have made it their personal mission to f*** with me. And that's okay. I get it - I've sold more records than their artists."

Without naming names, he continues: "I called him a few choice words, and I'm never shy, when I see him, to call him a few more choice words. The criteria is that your music had an influence on generations that came after you, and that it's still out and very present. We have every criteria."

Asked who would argue against the band's induction, Bon Jovi replies: "These two f***ers in the room." Read more here.