Justin Bieber Walked Off Stage During UK Concert 2016 In Review

Before he dropped the mic and stormed off, Bieber pleaded with the audience to quiet down. "I appreciate all the support, I appreciate love, I appreciate the kind things," Bieber said.

"But the screaming in these breaks has got to stop. Please and thank you. I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming."

Some of Bieber's fans booed as he walked off the stage. Later, he came back out to finish his set," The BBC reports.