|
Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media
.
(Radio.com) Kim Kardashian has been quiet on social media ever since being held up at gunpoint in October. The traumatic incident shook her and her family, causing Kanye West to postpone his Saint Pablo Tour while he flew to her side for support. But after nearly three months away, she was back on Twitter and other platforms Tuesday (January 3rd). Kim shared a photo of her family wearing mostly matching outfits on Twitter. She and her daughter North sport white dresses while her son Saint and Kanye wear white sweatshirts. Over on YouTube, she also posted a short video that weaves together home movies while Jeremih's "Paradise" plays in the background.It's been a rough end of the year for the family. Read more here.
But after nearly three months away, she was back on Twitter and other platforms Tuesday (January 3rd). Kim shared a photo of her family wearing mostly matching outfits on Twitter. She and her daughter North sport white dresses while her son Saint and Kanye wear white sweatshirts.
Over on YouTube, she also posted a short video that weaves together home movies while Jeremih's "Paradise" plays in the background.It's been a rough end of the year for the family. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show?
• The Doors Expand Debut Album For 50th Anniversary
• Black Country Communion Begin Recording New Album
• Megadeth Hopeful The Band Will Finally Receive Grammy
• Red Hot Chili Peppers To Appear in Ryan Gosling Film
• Sleater-Kinney Releasing Their Very First Live Album
• A Look Back At Yes' 'Fragile' Album 45 Years Later
• Stone Temple Pilots Addressed New Singer Report 2016 In Review
• Jimmy Page Accused Of Spying By Popstar Neighbor 2016 In Review
• Guns N' Roses Beat Adele, Beyonce For Top Tour Honors 2016 In Review
• When Sammy Hagar Met Eddie Van Halen 2016 In Review
• Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Had Another Stage Meltdown 2016 In Review
• Black Sabbath May Continue After Farewell Tour 2016 In Review
• Rock Icon Leon Russell Dead At 74 2016 In Review
• Cliff Burton Would Have Been Very Against Softer Metallica 2016 In Review
• Geddy Lee Accepts That Rush's Touring Days Are Over 2016 In Review
• Motley Crue Sued For $30 Million By Opening Band 2016 In Review
• Mr Robot's Rami Malek Cast As Freddie Mercury In Biopic 2016 In Review
• Ozzy Osbourne Writing New Songs With Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison 2016 In Review
• Bad Company's Mick Ralphs Suffered Stroke 2016 In Review
• Allman Brothers Band Discussed Possible Reunion 2016 In Review
• Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife 2016 In Review
• Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Slams 'Best Of' Album Release 2016 In Review
• James Corden Emotional Discussing George Michael's 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Soulja Boy Apologizes For Chris Brown Feud
• Mariah Carey Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance
• Ed Sheeran Offers Love Advice In Lyric Tease
• James Van Der Beek Cast As Diplo In New TV Series
• Big Sean Releases 'Moves' Music Video
• Fetty Wap and Monty Release New Track 'Way You Are'
• The xx Mail Free Tickets To Fans For North American Tour
• Tool And Lorde Lead Governors Ball Lineup
• 2017 Kicks Off With The Demi Lovato Challenge
• Chance the Rapper Teases Collaboration With Childish Gambino
• Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media
• Carrie Underwood Shows Off Dog's Physical Therapy In Online Video
• Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup
• Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'
• Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle
• The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Lands On Forbes' 30 Under 30
• Sia Releases 'Never Give Up' Lyric Video
• Elton John Plays Tribute To George Michael
• Migos Announce New Album 'C U L T U R E'
• Future Released Two New Music Videos
• The Game Concert Ended In Gunfire 2016 In Review
• When Ozzy Accidentally Texted Robert Plant 2016 In Review
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.