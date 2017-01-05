Mr Robot's Rami Malek Cast As Freddie Mercury In Biopic 2016 In Review

Malek, who this year won an Emmy for his role as neurotic hacker Elliot Alderson in Mr Robot, has signed on to play the iconic Queen frontman in the film - with X-Men director Bryan Singer in talks to direct.

Sacha Baron Cohen was previously attached to the role - but left the project acrimoniously earlier this year amid reports of artistic differences. He later claimed an unnamed member of Queen wanted the film to focus on the band's legacy following the singer's death. Read more here.