Record Store Day 10th Anniversary Announced

It will be a significant milestone for RSD. It was created in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees, and since 2008 has grown massively. RSD now includes 1,400 participating independent stores in the U.S. and thousands more globally. While the major labels have since joined the celebration, independent labels remain the crux of RSD, providing 60 percent of the official releases in 2015.

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes was named the first RSD ambassador - after coining the idea - in 2009. Since then, RSD ambassadors have included Josh Homme, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, Jack White, Chuck D and Dave Grohl. Metallica served as RSD ambassadors in 2016, performing a set at Rasputin and releasing a live CD, Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité, Metallica!, to raise money for charity.

Although that was also a CD release, the success of RSD has reflected the growth in recent years of music on vinyl. It's happened in the U.K and also in the U.S. Read more here.