Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour

The group will be performing the entire double platinum effort on the trek which will feature special guests Set It Off and Seaway and is scheduled to launch on March 19th in Ft Lauderdale at Revolution and they will be wrapping things up on April 15th in San Francisco at The Fillmore.

The band had the following to say about the tour, "We felt it was important take this opportunity to look back and celebrate the amazing adventure we've had as a band and as friends… 'No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls' changed everything for us and we are so excited to play all these songs again and relive a time in our lives full of so many amazing memories."

Simple Plan Tour Dates:

03/19 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

03/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

03/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

03/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

03/25 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre

03/26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

03/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

03/29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

03/31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago

04/03 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

04/04 - Cleveland, OH - House of Bllues - Cleveland

04/05 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave

04/07 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

04/08 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

04/09 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

04/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Live Wire

04/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Anaheim

04/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

04/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10/28-11/01 - New Orleans, LA - Warped Rewind At Sea