Simple Plan Stream Congratulations From Forthcoming Album

Cover art

Simple Plan are streaming their brand new single, "Congratulations". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Harder Than It Looks," which will be hitting stores on May 6th.

They had this to say, "We're incredibly excited to finally share this news with our fans who have waited so patiently for this album. We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we're so proud of this record.



"More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we've had since day one.



"We made a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record that our fans will absolutely love and it was amazing to go back to our roots and unapologetically embrace what has made this band special to so many people: fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face and give you hope.



"We truly can't wait for the world to hear these new songs and to play them live everywhere." Stream the new song below:

Related Stories

Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce Blame Canada Tour Of The U.S.

Simple Plan Deliver 'The Antidote' Video

Simple Plan Deliver 'The Antidote,' Their First New Track In Two Years

New Found Glory Announce Pop Punk Still Not Dead Tour Lineup Change

News > Simple Plan