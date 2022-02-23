Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce Blame Canada Tour Of The U.S.

Sum 41 and Simple Plan have announced that they will be teaming up for the very first time to launch Blame Canada Tour, a tour part coheadlining trek of the U.S.

The bands will be celebrating their debut album on the tour, with Sum 41 performing "All Killer No Filler" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record and Simple Plan performing "No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls".

The 36-city tour kicks off on April 29th at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC and will be wrapping up in Denver, CO at The Fillmore on August 18th. The first leg will feature support from Set It Off. The second leg featuring Magnolia Park starts on July 29th.

"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the 'Blame Canada' tour with Sum 41!" Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre, Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan share. "It's hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!"

"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,"shares Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"

Whilbey continues, "We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we're gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we'll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!"

General on sale for tickets starts on Friday, February 25th at 10AM local time on Sum41.com & OfficialSimplePlan.com.

The Blame Canada Tour Dates:

Apr 29 - Raleigh, NC - RitzApr 30 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of BluesMay 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The FillmoreMay 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AEMay 4 - Silver Springs, MD - The FillmoreMay 6 - Worcester, MA - The PalladiumMay 7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone PonyMay 8 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The RooftopMay 10 - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreMay 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of BluesMay 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music CenterMay 14 - Milwaukee, WI - EaglesMay 15 - Chicago, IL - RadiusMay 17 - Minneapolis, MN - MythMay 18 - Kansas City, MO - UptownMay 20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir CoveMay 21 - St. Louis, MO - The PageantMay 22 - Nashville, TN - MarathonMay 24 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleMay 25 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard RockMay 27 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum TheaterMay 28 - Dallas, TX - So What?! Music FestivalJul 29 - Tulsa, OK - Cains BallroomJul 30 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterJul 31 - Houston, TX - House of BluesAug 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenAug 5 - San Diego, CA - SOMAAug 6 - Anaheim, CA - House of BluesAug 9 - San Francisco, CA - The MasonicAug 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of SpadesAug 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland TheatreAug 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDoAug 14 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting FactoryAug 16 - Garden City, ID - RevolutionAug 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexAug 18 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

