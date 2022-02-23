Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce Blame Canada Tour Of The U.S.

Sum 41 and Simple Plan have announced that they will be teaming up for the very first time to launch Blame Canada Tour, a tour part coheadlining trek of the U.S.
The bands will be celebrating their debut album on the tour, with Sum 41 performing "All Killer No Filler" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record and Simple Plan performing "No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls".
The 36-city tour kicks off on April 29th at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC and will be wrapping up in Denver, CO at The Fillmore on August 18th. The first leg will feature support from Set It Off. The second leg featuring Magnolia Park starts on July 29th.
"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the 'Blame Canada' tour with Sum 41!" Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre, Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan share. "It's hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!"
"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,"shares Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"
Whilbey continues, "We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we're gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we'll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!"
General on sale for tickets starts on Friday, February 25th at 10AM local time on Sum41.com & OfficialSimplePlan.com.
Sum 41's Frank Zummo Teams With Grabbitz For 'On My Mind'
Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated Outside Venue
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago