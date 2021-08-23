New Found Glory Announce Pop Punk Still Not Dead Tour Lineup Change

New Found Glory have announced that Simple Plan have been replaced by Less Than Jake on the upcoming Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour, which will also feature Hot Mulligan and Lolo.



NFG had this to say, “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour has some news! The tour will now feature New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and Lolo! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Simple Plan are no longer part of the lineup.

Other than Warped tour, New Found Glory and Less Than Jake have not done a proper tour together since the infamous Honda Civic Tour back in 2003 so we are very excited that they were able to step in! Hot Mulligan is an awesome new band that most of you have probably heard of and we’re happy to still have Lolo on the tour.

"Also, many cities, venues and promoters are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or full vaccination, as well as mask mandates in some areas, to attend shows.

"We encourage you to check your local venue’s websites for any mandates that they have put in place for everyone’s safety. Our tour party will be following all local protocols and abiding by these mandates to insure our safety as well.

"It’s been so long since we’ve all been able to be in a room together and we’ve worked really hard to bring you an amazing show so let’s do all we can to make it as safe and enjoyable for everyone! Get ready for an awesome night!! We are ready to shred!!!”

August 31 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

September 1 – Austin, TX – Stubbs BBQ – Sold Out

September 2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

September 4 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

September 6 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

September 8 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim – Sold Out

September 9 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim – Sold Out

September 11 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall – Sold Out **

September 12 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Sold Out **

September 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo – Sold Out

September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

September 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

September 19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest @ Douglas Park – Sold Out

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis – Sold Out

September 22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

September 25 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

September 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

September 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 29 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom – Sold Out

September 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 2 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks **

October 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

October 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston – Sold Out

October 6 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

October 8 – New York, NY – Pier 17 – Sold Out

October 9 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

October 10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

October 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live – Sold Out

October 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

October 16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando – Sold Out

October 17 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

** - Less Than Jake not performing

Related Stories

New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release

Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight

New Found Glory Deliver 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'

New Found Glory Share New Song 'Nothing To Say'

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

New Found Glory Stream New Video and Announce Album

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

News > New Found Glory