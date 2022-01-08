Simple Plan Deliver 'The Antidote' Video

Simple Plan have released a music video for their latest single "The Antidote," which they released late last year and precedes new music from the band, including a new album, later this year.
They had this to say about the new track, "A lot of people are going through some tough times right now and the song talks about the importance of having someone or something to turn to when life gets really hard. For a lot of our fans and for us, it's been music. Its power to heal, comfort, and be a lifeline has never been greater and more needed than now.
"We wanted the music video to convey the same symbolic message: that music could be 'The Antidote,' the one thing that makes everyone feel less alone and brings us together.
"It was an amazing experience working with our friend and director Jensen Noen to try and tell that story and we're really proud of the result. We hope our fans enjoy it too." Watch the video here.
