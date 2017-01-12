Cyndi Lauper To Rock Austin City Limits This Weekend

Lauper debuts on the ACL stage in an entertaining hour of classic hit songs and the stories behind them. Lauper recently wrapped up a headlining nationwide tour in 2016 after reigning in a new legion of fans with her new country-tinged album DETOUR, which features a collection of country covers from the 40's, 50's and 60's.

Detour, which debuted No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, features duets with several special guests, including country music royalty: Emmylou Harris (on the title track), Willie Nelson ("Night Life," a song he wrote over 50 years ago), Vince Gill (Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty's "You're The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly") and Alison Krauss (Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas.") Jewel also makes an appearance on DETOUR, showcasing her prodigious yodeling skills on "I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart," which was the first country song by a woman to sell one million copies.

Providing viewers with a front-row seat to the best in music performance for over 40 years, Austin City Limits continues the legendary run showcasing more icons, innovators and highly-anticipated debuts. The series airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and full episodes are made available online for a limited time at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast.

Detour Tracklisting:

1. "Funnel Of Love"

2. "Detour" - Featuring Emmylou Harris

3. "Misty Blue"

4. "Walkin' After Midnight"

5. "Heartaches By The Number"

6. "The End Of The World"

7. "Night Life" - Featuring Willie Nelson

8. "Begging To You"

9. "You're The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly" - Featuring Vince Gill

10. "I Fall To Pieces"

11. "I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart" - Featuring Jewel

12. "Hard Candy Christmas" - Featuring Alison Krauss