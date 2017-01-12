John Mayer Joins Fifth Harmony Via Social Media

John Mayer got into the swing of things Tuesday night (Jan. 10), when he began a series of bizarre tweets that made fun of Twitter threads and quickly devolved from there.

He apologized to Fifth Harmony Wednesday morning, explaining, "I wrote a tweet last night, put 1/25 as a joke, and then it became a creative writing challenge. Thanks for being good sports. :heart: – no. 6."

Fifth Harmony was quick to retweet a picture of him as the newest fifth member. Read more here.