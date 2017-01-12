|
Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track
.
(Radio.com) Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are moving forward with their celebrity boxing match, and they each have legendary trainers in their corner. While Soulja Boy has enlisted Floyd Mayweather to help him train, Chris Brown is working with Mike Tyson. And Tyson, it turns out, has more than just punches to level at Soulja Boy. He's recording a diss track aimed at the rapper. Tyson tweeted a picture on January 8th standing in front of a microphone. "In studio. Dropping heat. Wait and see what this is about…" he wrote. TMZ got their hands on the first few seconds of the track. "If you show up, it's going down/ I'm going to teach him how to knock your a– out," Tyson threatens in the first verse. And he's not stopping there. Brown is reportedly contributing a verse to the track soon, and they'll even film a music video to back it up. So the war of words that began between Brown and Soulja Boy and turned into a very real boxing match has now turned into a new war of words. It's the beef that won't stop broiling. Checkout the clip here.
