Stone Foundation Announce New Paul Weller Produced Album

Apart from producing the effort, Weller also performs on all of the tracks including a lead vocal on a song called 'Your Balloon Is Rising'. Neil Jones explains how the band became involved with Weller, "Paul contacted us at the start of 2016 after hearing our last record.

"He wanted to know if we'd like to get involved with a demo he'd been working on and we obviously grasped the opportunity with both hands. 'The Limit of a Man' was born out of those early exchanges and from that point onwards we never looked back".

Neil Sheasby adds; "Paul pretty much joined the band for the recording sessions, playing guitar, piano and adding vocals to several songs as well as overseeing the production of the record."

Paul Weller had this to say, "These are dark, dark times so I was glad to hear a positive voice and vibrations in the words and a joy in the music...what a pleasure and a privilege it was to work with these fellas". "It's their best songwriting to date, and I just hope people get to hear it because there are some great tunes and I like the message on the record. I like the social comment, because you have so little of that these days."