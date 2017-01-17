Arcade Fire's The Reflektor Tapes Live Getting Digital Release

The digital release following the 2DVD and 2Blu-ray sets which are scheduled to hit stores on January 27th. Both are available for preorder here. We were sent the following synopsis for the new home video:

Directed by Kahlil Joseph (also known for directing Beyonce's "Lemonade" film), The Reflektor Tapes captures the band's artistic journey, from recording sessions in Jamaica and Montreal, to an impromptu gig at Carnival in Haiti - a country with which Arcade Fire have a long-standing and personal relationship - before joining them on tour with their renowned live show, playing to packed houses in London and Los Angeles and garnering rave reviews along the way.

The Reflektor Tapes allows Arcade Fire fans to relive these very special concerts, as well as offer a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes with personal footage, interviews and moments captured by the band themselves, to dazzling effect.

Live At Earls Court captures Arcade Fire's performance at London's Earls Court on June 4, 2014. A perfect live complement to The Reflektor Tapes, this film displays the band's artistry in action, with incredible performances of "Reflektor" [View HERE], "No Cars Go," "Rebellion (Lies)," "Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)", "The Suburbs", "Wake Up," "Afterlife," "Ready To Start," and many more.

Contents

"The Reflektor Tapes": Documentary

"Live At Earls Court":

1) Reflektor

2) Flashbulb Eyes

3) Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

4) Rebellion (Lies)

5) Joan Of Arc

6) Rococo

7) The Suburbs

8) Ready To Start

9) Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

10) Neighborhood #2 (Laika)

11) No Cars Go

12) Haiti

13) We Exist

14) My Body Is A Cage

15) Afterlife

16) It's Never Over (Oh Orpheus)

17) Sprawl II

18) Normal Person

19) Here Comes The Night Time

20) Wake Up