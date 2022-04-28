Arcade Fire Share New Song 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'

Arcade Fire have shared their brand new single "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "WE", which will arrive on May 6th.

Frontman Win Butler had this to say about the new track and second single from their new album, "There's nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams.

"WE need each other, in all of our imperfection. 'Lookout Kid' is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone... Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul.

"Sh*t is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one's perfect. Let me say it again. No one's perfect." Stream the song below:

