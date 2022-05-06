.

Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-06-2022

Arcade Fire Tour Poster
Tour Poster

Arcade Fire celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, "We", by announcing the details for a world tour this fall that they will be launching in support of the new effort.

They will be kicking things off with a European leg that will feature support from special guest Feist and is set to begin on August 30th in Dublin, IE at the 3Arena.

North America will follow with a leg the will include special guest Beck performing acoustic. That leg will kick off on October 28th in Washington, DC at The Anthem.

Tickets for all dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. See the dates below:

European Leg
08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2
09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith
09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center
09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno
09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno
09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena
09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes
09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar

North American Leg
10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall
11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

