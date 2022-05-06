Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour

Arcade Fire celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, "We", by announcing the details for a world tour this fall that they will be launching in support of the new effort.

They will be kicking things off with a European leg that will feature support from special guest Feist and is set to begin on August 30th in Dublin, IE at the 3Arena.

North America will follow with a leg the will include special guest Beck performing acoustic. That leg will kick off on October 28th in Washington, DC at The Anthem.

Tickets for all dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. See the dates below:

European Leg

08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2

09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith

09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno

09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno

09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena

09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes

09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar

North American Leg

10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall

11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

