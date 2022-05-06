Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour

Arcade Fire celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, "We", by announcing the details for a world tour this fall that they will be launching in support of the new effort.
They will be kicking things off with a European leg that will feature support from special guest Feist and is set to begin on August 30th in Dublin, IE at the 3Arena.
North America will follow with a leg the will include special guest Beck performing acoustic. That leg will kick off on October 28th in Washington, DC at The Anthem.
Tickets for all dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
European Leg
08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2
09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith
09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center
09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno
09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno
09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena
09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes
09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
North American Leg
10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall
11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Arcade Fire Share New Song 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Releasing New Album- Slash 'April Fool' Video- Ill Nino Reunite With Marc Rizzo- more
Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More- Judas Priest Celebrate Rock Hall Induction- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings
Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour
A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour
The Offspring Get Animated For 'Behind Your Walls'
Behind The Album: AWOLNATION's My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me
Metallica Share Creeping Death Live Video From South American Tour
The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival
King's X Complete Work On First New Album In Over A Decade