Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire (2022 In Review)

Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire was a top 22 story from March 2022: Will Butler took to social media to announced that he has parted ways with Arcade Fire, as the band prepared to release their new studio album, "WE", on May 6th.
Butler announced his departure in a series of tweets on Saturday (March 19th). He wrote, "Hi friends - I've left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete.
He further explained, "There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed - and the band has changed - over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."
However, Will is not leaving music. He also shared, "I'm working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I'm working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating."
Will then added, "Thank you to anyone who's come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It's meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family".
The band announced last week that they are releasing their new studio album in May and also shared a Emily Kai Bock directed video for the first single, "The Lightning I, II." Watch it
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.
Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video
Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour
Arcade Fire Share New Song 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates
Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
Vital Remains' Tony Lazaro Crowdfunding After Brain Surgery
Walker Hayes Launching The Duck Buck Tour
Zac Brown Band Announce From The Fire Tour
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra Vocalist Previews Christmas Album
Bono Announces More 'Stories of Surrender' Dates