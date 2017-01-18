Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years

They will be headlining a series of global music festivals beginning with Tokyo International Forum on May 25th and concluding with an appearance at Festival Sudoeste in Portugal on August 5th.

Additional appearances include the Seoul Jazz Festival on May 28th, Release Athens Festival on June 17th, North Sea Jazz festival in Rotherdam, the Moon & Stars festival in Switzerland and more.

Jamiroquai 2017 Festival Dates:

Thursday 25th May Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sunday 28th May Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Saturday 17th June Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sunday 9th July North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 11th July Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Friday 14th July Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sunday 16th July Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tuesday 18th July Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Saturday 22nd July Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Saturday 5th August Sudoeste, Portugal