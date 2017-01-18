Walls Of Jericho Release 'Forever Militant' Video

The band had this to say about the new clip, "We shot this over the summer of 2016 at With Full Force Festival as a headliner of the main stage. The band really wanted to show the world what our live shows are live no matter what stage we play big or small.

"Getting ready to support Suicidal Tendencies in 2017 brings us back to Europe in a large club setting and we can't be more excited to see everyone up close and more personal. Forever Militant is a stand out track on our new album so be ready to see us play this song every night on The Persistence Tour." Watch the video here.