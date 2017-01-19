Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue
01-19-2017
.
Moloch

(Earsplit) Ukrainian black metal band Moloch's long out-of-print "Verwustung" album has been remastered for a vinyl reissue that will be released by Argento Records on February 24th. We were sent the following details:

Birthed in 2002 as solo act of Carpathian artist Sergiy Fjordsson (Psilocybe City Life, Saturn Form Essence, Silver Sphere Moon), MOLOCH delivers cold, misanthropic, and desolate mid-tempo black metal, influenced by second wave artists like Burzum and early Darkthrone.

Amidst the relentless torrent of demos, EPs, splits, albums, and other recordings over the past thirteen years, Verwüstung -- German for "devastation" -- is arguably the most belligerent and riff-powered chapter of Moloch's prolific discography. The collection of eleven raw and stripped-down songs shows minimalistic aggression, enriched by few synth driven, meditative, ambient passages, with Fjordsson handling all instruments except drums, which were executed by session member Gionata Potenti (Acherontas, Ad Hominem, Darvaza, Deathrow, Fides Inversa, ex-Glorior Belli, ex-Krieg).

Released in a one-time limited CD run in 2014, Moloch's Verwüstung will now be reissued in a quality LP version, featuring the previously unreleased track "Große Geister Aus Dem Vergessenen Königreich Der Stille," the entire album fully remastered for vinyl by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, bringing these fully analog recordings to a new level of intensity. The record will be pressed on both gold/black haze and solid black 12" vinyl - 150 copies of each -- enclosed in a luxurious black, white, and gold heavyweight jacket with printed inner sleeve. Preorders will come in a special wax-sealed edition, limited to fifty copies, only available through the Argento Records
webstore.

Verwüstung Tracklisting:
1. Blutmond
2. Die Kälte Der Ewigkeit
3. Negativität
4. Nur Der Tod Ist Wirklich
5. Du Bist Nichts In Dieser Sterbenden Welt
6. Todesstille
7. Große Geister Aus Dem Vergessenen Königreich Der Stille [previously unreleased]
8. Verwüstung

Earsplit submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Moloch Music, DVDs, Books and more

Moloch T-shirts and Posters

More Moloch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue


More Stories for Moloch

Moloch Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated- Radiohead Announce U.S. Tour Dates- A Perfect Circle New Music?- more

Guns N' Roses Mom Releasing 'Tell All' Book- Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer- Metallica Release Videos For Live Debut Of Two New Songs- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track- Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online- Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam- Property Brothers and Eric Paslay Release Music Video- The Chainsmokers Taking Their Moms To Grammy Awards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online

Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang

We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs

Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates

Brian May Announces Queen In 3-D Photo Book

Allman Brothers In The Studio For Eat A Peach Anniversary

Bastille Add Dates To North American Tour

Spoon Announce New Album 'Hot Thoughts,' Stream First Song

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop To Rock Stephen Colbert

The Killers Going 'Heavier' On New Album

Vader Announce Strike Of The Empire U.S. Tour

T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Details Revealed

Soundgarden Stream Rarity From Ultramega OK Deluxe Reissue

Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

Khemmis Announce U.S. Dates With Oathbreaker

Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated

Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys

Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album

Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy

Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult

Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday

Skrillex Recruits Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper For New Video

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars

The xx Perform New Songs On Jimmy Fallon

Country Hall Of Famer Bobby Bare Inks Deal For 1st Album In Five Years

Chris Lane To Perform On The Bachelor

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show Song Details Revealed

Third Eye Blind Announce 'Summer Gods' Tour

Vivica A. Fox Directs Thomas Hobbs 'We On' Video

Lido and Santell Release Passion Project II

Milky Chance Announce Album and Tour

Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track 'If You Show Up'

Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online

Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years

7-Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift Impersonation

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris

Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour

Dan + Shay Release 'How Not To' Video

Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.