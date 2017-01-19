Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue 01-19-2017

. (Earsplit) Ukrainian black metal band Moloch's long out-of-print "Verwustung" album has been remastered for a vinyl reissue that will be released by Argento Records on February 24th. We were sent the following details:



Birthed in 2002 as solo act of Carpathian artist Sergiy Fjordsson (Psilocybe City Life, Saturn Form Essence, Silver Sphere Moon), MOLOCH delivers cold, misanthropic, and desolate mid-tempo black metal, influenced by second wave artists like Burzum and early Darkthrone. Amidst the relentless torrent of demos, EPs, splits, albums, and other recordings over the past thirteen years, Verwüstung -- German for "devastation" -- is arguably the most belligerent and riff-powered chapter of Moloch's prolific discography. The collection of eleven raw and stripped-down songs shows minimalistic aggression, enriched by few synth driven, meditative, ambient passages, with Fjordsson handling all instruments except drums, which were executed by session member Gionata Potenti (Acherontas, Ad Hominem, Darvaza, Deathrow, Fides Inversa, ex-Glorior Belli, ex-Krieg).



Released in a one-time limited CD run in 2014, Moloch's Verwüstung will now be reissued in a quality LP version, featuring the previously unreleased track "Große Geister Aus Dem Vergessenen Königreich Der Stille," the entire album fully remastered for vinyl by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, bringing these fully analog recordings to a new level of intensity. The record will be pressed on both gold/black haze and solid black 12" vinyl - 150 copies of each -- enclosed in a luxurious black, white, and gold heavyweight jacket with printed inner sleeve. Preorders will come in a special wax-sealed edition, limited to fifty copies, only available through the Argento Records

webstore.



Verwüstung Tracklisting:

1. Blutmond

2. Die Kälte Der Ewigkeit

3. Negativität

4. Nur Der Tod Ist Wirklich

5. Du Bist Nichts In Dieser Sterbenden Welt

6. Todesstille

7. Große Geister Aus Dem Vergessenen Königreich Der Stille [previously unreleased]

8. Verwüstung Earsplit submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

