Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop To Rock Stephen Colbert

The group will be releasing their new record "Anything Could Happen" on Friday, January 20th. It follows their 1993 album "Friday Night Is Killing Me", which will also be receiving a special vinyl release next Tuesday (Jan 24th).

Stinson hit the road earlier this week to promote the new release and he recruited some of his all-star friends that helped him make the new album to join him including Steve "The Sleeve" Selvidge (The Hold Steady), Joe "The Kid" Sirois (Mighty Mighty BossTones) and Justin "Carl" Perkins (Screeching Weasel).

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Tour Dates:

Fri. January 20th - Asbury Park, NJ - The Sain

Sat. January 21st - Allston, MA - Great Scott

Tue. February 28th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Wed. March 1st - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Fri. March 3rd - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Sat. March 4th - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

Sun. March 5th - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

Tue. March 7th - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Thu. March 9th - San Diego, CA - Casbah

Mon. March 13th - Austin, TX - SXSW