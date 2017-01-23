Annihilator Plan First Canadian Tour Since 1993

Waters told fans earlier this month, "Canada. Starting June 2017. Annihilator. Headline Tour. First official tour in Canada since 1993. More info coming in the next weeks but it will hit at least six provinces, starting out in BC! Finally. Yes, the mighty USA will be next but let's get this summer in Canada cookin' first. Get ready to buy tix... this will sell out!"

The dates will follow the January 27th release of "Triple Threat" which is billed as a three-disc collection of their music based in a trio of very different scenarios.

Triple Threat will be released in various formats, including DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, a 2CD audio-only and digitally. The main disc comprises a set of Annihilator's classics performed acoustically. The second disc will feature the band's set from the 2016 Bang Your Head Festival. It will also contain some exclusive inside-Annihilator off-stage perspective, courtesy of Jeff Waters' own camera, which captures further elements, flavors and detail of the band.

"This was one of the coolest things I have done in my long career. Having five people in a room, from all different backgrounds and talents, coming together to play songs from the past and to try to sound like we are one but totally live and with feel. This was one of the biggest challenges that Annihilator has faced, musically, but what impressed me the most was how you can hear all the individual styles each player has and how we were able to glue the playing and feel together. Done all in one take and with all the musical blemishes and imperfections that I would never normally let slide!

"This set covers some of the melodic songs, one even from 1984 (when a few of these guys were not even born!) and I just had to do this once in my life… to challenge myself and maybe show some others that it's not always just about the metal and the thrash! Rock n' Roll & and ballads are found everywhere in Heavy Metal.

"Annihilator are made up of a helluva lot of styles, mixed into one. That's exactly what kind of musicians I put together for this set… a mixed bag of Rockers & Metalheads and they made our legacy proud! Enjoy… we sure love this one." - Jeff Waters