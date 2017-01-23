Panic! At The Disco's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

The group performed the track with the show's house band The Roots. The band released the album in January of last year and it topped the iTunes charts within the first 24 hours of hitting the online music retailer. Check out the Fallon performance here.

The Tonight Show appearance came as the band gears up to launch their Death Of A Bachelor Tour of U.S. arenas which will be kicking off on February 24th in 24/2017 Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun.

Death Of A Bachelor Tour Dates:

2/24 - Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

2/25 - Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

2/26 - Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

2/28 - Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

3/2 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

3/4 - Worcester, MA DCU Center

3/7 - Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

3/8 - Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University

3/10 - Auburn Hills, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

3/11 - Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

3/12 - St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

3/14 - Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

3/15 - Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

3/17 - Denver, CO Pepsi Center

3/18 - Orem, UT UCCU Center

3/19 - Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

3/21 - Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

3/22 - Portland, OR Moda Center*

3/24 - Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center*

3/25 - Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

3/26 - San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

3/28 - Inglewood, CA The Forum

3/29 - Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/31 - Allen, TX Allen Event Center

4/1 - Houston, TX Toyota Center

4/2 - Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

4/4 - Tulsa, OK BOK Center

4/5 - Saint Louis, MO Scottrade Center

4/7 - Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

4/8 - Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

4/9 - Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

4/11 - Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

4/12 - Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

4/14 - Orlando, FL Amway Center

4/15 - Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

