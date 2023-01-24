.

Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-24-2023

Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up Social media capture

Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie took to social media to announce that the band will be breaking up following their upcoming UK and European tour.

Urie shared that he and his wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he will be disbanding the group so that he can focus his family. He wrote, "Well, it's been a hell of a journey...

Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way.

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."


Related Stories
Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up

Panic! At The Disco Announce Virtual Concert

Panic! At The Disco Release 'Do It To Death' Video and Kick Off Tour

Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Talks 'Viva Las Vengeance And More

Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God' Video

More Panic At The Disco News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more

advertisement

Reviews

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Latest News

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals

Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up

Motorhead Get Animated For Previously Unreleased Song

Motley Crue To Begin Rehearsals With New Touring Guitarist John 5

Stevie Nicks Announces North American Headline Shows

Two Members Of The Doors Sell Music Publishing Rights And More

Van Morrison Shares New Song 'Worried Man Blues'

Billy Idol Announces Spring North American Tour

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.