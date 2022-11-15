Panic! At The Disco Announce Virtual Concert

Event poster

(BB Gun) Panic! At The Disco is giving fans around the world the chance to experience their Viva Las Vengeance tour through a virtual concert experience, airing exclusively via premium social live media platform Moment on December 7th.

Filmed at the United Center in Chicago and featuring the perfect setlist for longtime and brand new fans alike, the performance will see the group playing songs off of their most recent album Viva Las Vengeance [Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records] along with hits spanning their iconic discography.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here for $5 and will be available for replay on Moment for 48 hours following the initial live airing. The premiere will take place on December 7 at 8PM local time in North and South America and December 8 globally at 7PM in London and Tokyo and 9PM in Sydney.

