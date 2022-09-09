Panic! At The Disco Release 'Do It To Death' Video and Kick Off Tour

Video still

Panic! At The Disco have released the Brendan Walter directed music video for the song "Do It To Death" from their seventh album, "Viva Las Vengeance".

The video comes as the band kick off The Viva Las Vengeance Tour on Thursday in Austin, TX. The 40 city tour will mark the band's return to iconic venues like NYC's Madison Square Garden, LA's Kia Forum, and more.

Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. See the dates and watch the video below:

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

