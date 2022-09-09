Panic! At The Disco Release 'Do It To Death' Video and Kick Off Tour

Panic! At The Disco have released the Brendan Walter directed music video for the song "Do It To Death" from their seventh album, "Viva Las Vengeance".
The video comes as the band kick off The Viva Las Vengeance Tour on Thursday in Austin, TX. The 40 city tour will mark the band's return to iconic venues like NYC's Madison Square Garden, LA's Kia Forum, and more.
Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. See the dates and watch the video below:
VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES
9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2
3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
