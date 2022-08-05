.

Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2022

Panic! At The Disco have released a video for their brand new song "Local God." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Viva Las Vengeance", which will be hitting stores on August 19th.

The new song follows the band's previous hit singles "Middle of a Breakup" and "Viva Las Vengeance," with the title track gave the band their third No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart.

They also revealed that they will be celebrating the release of the new album with a performance at this year's MTV VMA's on Sunday, August 28th, and they stage an outdoor performance in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC's TODAY on August 19th. Watch the new video below:

