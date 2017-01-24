Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Former Guns N' Roses Star 'Stoked' About Reunion
01-24-2017
.
Guns N' Roses

(New Rock Times) Tommy Stinson says he is thrilled at the success of the Guns N' Roses reunion tour, but the bassist, who was in the band for 16-years, says he 'doesn't miss that gig'.

Stinson was in the band between 1998 and 2014 but now he says that while he remains good friends with all involved he is glad to have moved on. Speaking to Observer he said: "I'll be honest with you, I am stoked about the Guns N' Roses reunion. All those guys are my buddies, except I don't really know Slash. I don't think I've ever met him. But all those guys are my friends and I'm glad they're out doing it but I'd be lying if I said I missed that gig."

He continued: "I miss the people a whole lot and obviously you miss the fans and stuff like that. But where I'm at in life right now, that's just a whole thing that… I'm not saying I'd never do it again but I'm kind of glad I moved on from that. It really was a lot, and it really required, sadly, because of my circumstances with my ex-wife, to have to put a whole lot of crazy sh*t into play just to be able to do those tours towards the end, because I had this young daughter."

He added: "I'm in a much better place. I've had some time to f***in' sort some sh*t out up here where my trajectory right now is way more manageable for the bandwidth that I have for it." Read more here.

New Rock Times is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright New Rock Times- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Guns N' Roses CDs, DVDs and MP3s

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Former Guns N' Roses Star 'Stoked' About Reunion

Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

Corey Taylor Wants Full Guns N' Roses Reunion?

Guns N' Roses Mom Releasing 'Tell All' Book

Former Guns N' Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff

Black Sabbath And Guns N' Roses Top Hot Tours List

Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend

Guns N' Roses 'November Rain' Given Unique Makeover 2016 In Review


More Stories for Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Mott The Hoople's Pete Overend Watts Dead At 69- Corey Taylor Reveals New Stone Sour Album Details- Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips- more

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit- Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band- Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017- Thy Art Is Murder Reunite- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Castle On The Hill' Video- Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour- Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack'- more

Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination- Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release- Wale And Lil Wayne New Song- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Mott The Hoople's Pete Overend Watts Dead At 69

Corey Taylor Reveals New Stone Sour Album Details

Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips

Trivium Bassist Confirms Band's Lineup Change

Former Guns N' Roses Star 'Stoked' About Reunion

The 1975 Announce North American Spring Tour

Interpol Announce 'Turn On the Bright Lights' Anniversary Tour

Opeth Release Music Video For 'Era'

Portugal. The Man Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Biffy Clyro Release 'Flammable' Video

The Kinks' Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Poetry'

September Mourning Release '20 Below' Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Receives Les Paul Award

Mumford and Sons Announce US Headline Dates

Anthrax Release 'For All Kings 'Reissue Preview Video

James Hetfield Reveals Skrillex Is On Metallica DVD

Twenty One Pilots Get Impressive Tribute From 8 Year-Old Girl

A Look Back At Pink Floyd's 'Animals' 40 Years Later

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit

Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band

Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

There's No Difference Between Led Zeppelin And The Sex Pistols?

Panic! At The Disco's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Castle On The Hill' Video

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack'

Jean-Michel Jarre Announce First North American Tour

Florida Georgia Line Team With Backstreet Boys For New Single

Goldfrapp Stream New Single and Announce 'Silver Eye' Album

Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

Drake Makes Surprise Appearance With Rae Sremmurd

D.A. Stern Releases Albert Brooks Inspired 'Miami' Video

Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper Lead Sasquatch Festival

Luke Bryan Reacts To Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia

Lady Gaga's Next Album Release Plans Revealed?

Kanye West Track Featured In 'Power Rangers' Trailer

Britney Spears Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Wale And Lil Wayne Release New Track 'Running Back'

Adele Added As Latest Performer At 2017 Grammys

Crystal Gayle Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Wynonna Judd Announces Roots and Revival Tour

John Mayer Talks 'The Search For Everything Wave One'

Migos Stream New Track 'What the Price'

Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid

Rapper ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.