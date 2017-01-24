Former Guns N' Roses Star 'Stoked' About Reunion

Stinson was in the band between 1998 and 2014 but now he says that while he remains good friends with all involved he is glad to have moved on. Speaking to Observer he said: "I'll be honest with you, I am stoked about the Guns N' Roses reunion. All those guys are my buddies, except I don't really know Slash. I don't think I've ever met him. But all those guys are my friends and I'm glad they're out doing it but I'd be lying if I said I missed that gig."

He continued: "I miss the people a whole lot and obviously you miss the fans and stuff like that. But where I'm at in life right now, that's just a whole thing that… I'm not saying I'd never do it again but I'm kind of glad I moved on from that. It really was a lot, and it really required, sadly, because of my circumstances with my ex-wife, to have to put a whole lot of crazy sh*t into play just to be able to do those tours towards the end, because I had this young daughter."

He added: "I'm in a much better place. I've had some time to f***in' sort some sh*t out up here where my trajectory right now is way more manageable for the bandwidth that I have for it." Read more here.