Portugal. The Man Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The select dates will include shows at New York City's Terminal 5, Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Berkeley's Greek Theatre and the Edgefield in their hometown of Portland, OR.

The band recently released their Michael Ragen-directed music video for a song called "Noise Pollution" which can be streamed here. They had the following comments, "We've been working on a new record with your boy Michael Diamond for awhile, but we made a quick stop in Alaska with filmmaker Michael Ragen to shoot this video. Seemed like the right time to show it to you."



Portugal. The Man Tour Dates:

6/6 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

6/18 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/22 - Portland, OR @ Edgefield

7/28 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre: Berkeley

7/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium