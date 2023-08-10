Portugal. The Man Selling Guitars And More For Charity

Screen capture of the 1960s Vox Shadow

Portugal. The Man have announced that they will be selling their gear on Reverb next Wednesday, August 16th in The Official Portugal. The Man Reverb Shop.

Reverb shared these details: All of the group's proceeds from their shop will go to CURE DHDDS USA, which supports the research and treatment of the newly discovered neurological and metabolic rare disease DHDDS.

"We have so much gear, mainly because places like Reverb exist," said frontman John Gruley. "Meaning that every time I want to pick up a new piece of gear, it is there, like I know where I could go to get it...And I love the idea of giving other people the chance to mess with some of that stuff."

Among the gear in The Official Portugal. The Man Reverb Shop is a vintage 1960s Vox Shadow adorned with Grouley's art on the body. Additionally, the shop will include everything from a Fender Player Plus Meteora HH and several Puresalem guitars to a Moog Sub 37 used during the band's performance at Red Rocks in 2021.

To preview all of the gear that will be available for purchase in The Official Portugal. The Man Reverb Shop on August 16th, go here.

