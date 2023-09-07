Portugal. The Man Release 'Doubt' Video

(Atlantic) Portugal. The Man release the official music video for "Doubt." Shot in the band's home state of Alaska - where the band has filmed many videos throughout the course of their career - and filmed on the unceded ancestral lands of the Knik Tribe, the video stars frontman John Gourley playing an upright piano engulfed in flames.
The video was directed by acclaimed cinematographer and frequent collaborator Michael Ragen, who has directed many of the band's other visuals, including official videos for "Noise Pollution," "Evil Friends," "Sleep Forever," and more, and served as DP on "Feel It Still," among many other releases over the years.
"Doubt" marks the first release from Portugal. The Man's forthcoming Chris Black Changed My Life Music Video Trilogy. The song is a standout track off the band's long-awaited new album CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, which arrived to immediate critical acclaim upon release in June.
"The videos are daydreaming ... we're capturing the recklessness of us as kids where we can be creative in our own little worlds. We can be Alaskan creative, you can go big; as far as you can see there are no limits. I love it, because the people there are up for anything, and they know how to find the fun and humor. The humor in all of it...that is so stupidly Portugal. The Man. We make videos there because in Alaska, anything is possible -- that's it, but also it's also about family and our community. I want to make art with the people I love. "
- John Gourley
"Filming PTM videos in Alaska has become tradition at this point. We've been filming there for the past four albums and I guess I can't get enough of the subzero temperatures, but ultimately it's an unmissable opportunity to escape the traditional structure and roles of filmmaking and just go experiment in the harshest possible environment during the coldest time of year with the coolest people."
- Michael Ragen
CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE was produced by the legendary Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson) and features collaborations with Paul Williams (John Lennon, David Bowie, Mac Miller), Asa Taccone, Black Thought, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Nick Reinhart, Homer Steinweiss and Natalia Lafourcade, and Bhasker.
Portugal. The Man has celebrated the release on a run of exclusive headline tour dates and marquee festival performances this summer. The Portland-based rockers have brought their career-spanning set to iconic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and to festival stages at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza thus far.
This fall, they'll perform at Austin City Limits, before embarking on a Canadian headline tour in November, traversing the country from Vancouver to Toronto, with many stops in between.
