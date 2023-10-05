Portugal. The Man Share 'Anxiety:Clarity (feat. Paul Williams)' Video

(Atlantic) Portugal. The Man release the official music video for "Anxiety:Clarity (feat. Paul Williams)" - the second video release from the band's Chris Black Changed My Life Music Video Trilogy.

Starring frontman John Gourley, the video was shot in the band's home state of Alaska - where the band has filmed many videos throughout the course of their career - and filmed on the unceded ancestral lands of the Knik Tribe.

Today's release follows the official video for "Doubt," released last month. Both songs are standout tracks lifted off the band's most recent album CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, which arrived to immediate acclaim upon release in June .

Both videos were directed by acclaimed cinematographer and frequent collaborator Michael Ragen, who has directed many of the band's other visuals, including official videos for "Noise Pollution," "Evil Friends," "Sleep Forever," and more, and served as DP on "Feel It Still," among many other releases over the years.

"The videos are daydreaming ... we're capturing the recklessness of us as kids where we can be creative in our own little worlds. We can be Alaskan creative, you can go big; as far as you can see there are no limits. I love it, because the people there are up for anything, and they know how to find the fun and humor. The humor in all of it...that is so stupidly Portugal. The Man. We make videos there because in Alaska, anything is possible -- that's it, but also it's also about family and our community. I want to make art with the people I love. " - John Gourley

"Filming PTM videos in Alaska has become tradition at this point. We've been filming there for the past four albums and I guess I can't get enough of the subzero temperatures, but ultimately it's an unmissable opportunity to escape the traditional structure and roles of filmmaking and just go experiment in the harshest possible environment during the coldest time of year with the coolest people." - Michael Ragen

