.

Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

06-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Portugal The Man News Event poster June 20, 2023
Event poster

(PR) Experimental indie rockers Portugal. The Man have partnered with IMGN Media (a Warner Music company) to livestream tonight's album release event on BlueListTV https://www.twitch.tv/bluelisttv.

The special show, celebrating the release of the band's new album, "", will be taking place tonight, June 10th at Racket NYC. he show starts June 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET; with the livestream beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The special event will also host the art of Danny Cole and Creature World, with supporting sounds by Blaketheman1000, Frost Children, and Danny Cole. Tickets are available by RSVP only and are free while supplies last at www.creature.show

Related Stories
Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

Singled Out: Portugal. The Man's Summer Of Luv

Portugal. The Man Enlist Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade For 'Thunderdome [W.T.A]'

Portugal. The Man Channel Edgar Winter For New Song 'Champ'

Portugal. The Man's Dummy Fuels Taco Bell

More Portugal The Man News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals- more

Day In Country

Eric Church to Serve as 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame- Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1- more

advertisement
Reviews

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival

Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video

Stevie Nicks Announces Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Box set

Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video