Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

(PR) Experimental indie rockers Portugal. The Man have partnered with IMGN Media (a Warner Music company) to livestream tonight's album release event on BlueListTV https://www.twitch.tv/bluelisttv.
The special show, celebrating the release of the band's new album, "", will be taking place tonight, June 10th at Racket NYC. he show starts June 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET; with the livestream beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
The special event will also host the art of Danny Cole and Creature World, with supporting sounds by Blaketheman1000, Frost Children, and Danny Cole. Tickets are available by RSVP only and are free while supplies last at www.creature.show
Singled Out: Portugal. The Man's Summer Of Luv
