Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video

Portugal. The Man have released a music video for their new single, "Doubt - Mizmor Version," which is a remix by Portland-based metal musician of the track from the band's 2023 album, "Chris Black Changed My Life".

From the official announcement: The music video is a haunting, slightly bloody, black-and-white visual which stars Portugal. The Man frontman John Gourley and vocalist Zoe Manville, as well as Mizmor himself.

The video was shot in the band's home state of Alaska, where they've filmed most of the videos throughout the course of their career. Today's release was specifically filmed on the unceded ancestral lands of the Knik Tribe, Yuhaaviatam, Maarenga'yam, Chumash, and Tongva (Gabrieleno).

It marks the third and final video release from Portugal. The Man's Chris Black Changed My Life Music Video Trilogy. All three videos within the trilogy were directed by acclaimed cinematographer and frequent collaborator Michael Ragen, who has directed and/or served as DP on many of the band's other visuals, including "Noise Pollution," "Evil Friends," "Sleep Forever" and "Feel It Still," to name just a few.

