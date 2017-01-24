Trivium Bassist Confirms Band's Lineup Change

Wandtke, who joined Trivium in late 2015, revealed to fans last week that he had left the group and is now focusing his energy on his long in the making new project called Bedlem.

Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto took to Twitter (via Lambgoat to confirm the lineup change. He tweeted: "Was a pleasure playing with Paul the last year, but we felt it wasn't the right fit long term, we let him know a week after Orlando show [in late October]."

Gregoletto also revealed the band has recruited Bent to play drums for them on their upcoming live dates but there was no word if he would continue beyond that.

Paolo wrote, "So as to who is playing for us in the UK/EU... Alex sent us this video two days after being put in touch with him. We also had a few weeks of rehearsal together in November."