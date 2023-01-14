Trivium Share Cover Of Heaven Shall Burn's 'Implore the Darken Sky'

Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Trivium are embarking on a sold-out headline tour of Europe along with Heaven Shall Burn. The bands are marking the occasion with a twist and have come up with a clever way to give their fans some "new" music.

They have shared their cover of Heaven Shall Burn's "Implore the Darken Sky." The cover is featured on a split 7" that the bands are selling on the road and directly to fans while touring Europe together. Heaven Shall Burn previously released their cover of Trivium's "Pillar of Serpents," which appears on the band's first album From Ember to Inferno. Listen here.

"In the early days of Trivium, back when we were discovering the many great genres and flavors of heavy music, I knew about the classic greats, I knew about extreme metal, but never before had I heard what HSB was doing," says Heafy. "Heaven Shall Burn's Whatever It May Take album was my first introduction to their brand of metalcore. This fusion of hardcore ethos and metal sounds blew my mind."

Heafy finishes, "'Implore the Darken Sky' is not only my favorite HSB song, but the one that taught me so much about a sound that needed to be injected into Trivium."

Trivium's European tour wraps at the end of the month. The band will announce further 2023 tour plans shortly.

