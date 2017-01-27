The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Confirm 1st U.S. Dates Since 1969

The tour is scheduled to launch on February 15th in Los Angeles at the Regent Theater and will be finishing with a two night stand in Austin at Barracuda on February 24th and 25th.

The trek will feature main support from Electric Citizen and various other bands at different stops including White Hills, Acid King, Pallbearer, Danava, and Jex Thoth.

"The last time I toured the US with The Crazy World was early 1969," says Brown . "It was our third tour there. At the time, the band had been headlining massive festivals, alongside Hendrix, Frank Zappa, Jefferson Airplane, and other top attractions of the time. Iggy Pop and Alice Cooper were still only mildly famous, somewhere down the bill."



Zim Zam Zim Tour Dates:

2/15 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA w/ White Hills

2/16 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino - Las Vegas, NV w/ White Hills

2/17 - Slims - San Francisco, CA w/ Acid King

2/18 - Star Theater - Portland, OR w/ Danava

2/21 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL [tickets]

2/23 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY [tickets]

2/24 - Barracuda - Austin, TX w/ Pallbearer

2/25 - Barracuda - Austin, TX w/ Acid King, Jex Thoth