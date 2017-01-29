RaeLynn Announces Debut Album 'Wildhorse'

"Thank you so much for being so patient with my debut record WildHorse," the singer told fans during a Facebook live session. "This record deserved to have the perfect release and I'm so beyond excited it will be in your hands on March 24th!! No more surprises," she laughed.

RaeLynn will be promoting the new album but hitting the road with country superstar Blake Shelton for the Doing It Country Songs which will kick off on February 16th in Bakersfield. See the dates here.