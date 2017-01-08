Sleater-Kinney Releasing Their Very First Live Album (Week in Review)

The lineup featured guitarists/vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (also of Portlandia fame) and drummer Janet Weiss. Sub Pop Records made announcement with the following tweet:

"It's Official: 2017 begins w/@Sleater_Kinney: 'Live In Paris' (out Jan 27). See/Hear 'Surface Envy' and preorder at… twitter.com/i/web/status/8'— Sub Pop Records (@subpop) January 03, 2017"

Check out the tracklisting and a fan-filmed video of the Live In Paris track "Surface Envy" - here.