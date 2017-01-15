Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour (Week in Review)

The Rest In Space Tour is set to begin on February 17th in Eugene, Ore. at the McDonald Theatre and will be ending on March 10th in Tucson, AZ at Club XS.

Pierce the Veil are hitting the road in support of their latest album "Misadventures" They had the following to say, "Excited to announce the Rest In Space Tour with Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire!" See the dates - here.