Sex Pistols Frontman John Lydon Releasing Limited Edition Book (Week in Review)

The large format (370x290mm portrait) book will be entitled "Mr Rotten's Songbook" and 1000 copies will be published. Fans can now preorder the book here.

Lydon had this to say about the inspiration for the book "I've written many songs over the years and I've always wanted to combine it all in one picturesque way. When I write songs, I think in pictures so it's the most appropriate thing I could do and looking at all the images together led to Mr Rotten's Songbook." - here.