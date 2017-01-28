The Kinks' Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Poetry' (Week in Review)

Due April 21, the project is an autobiographical work based around Davies' 2013 memoir, "Americana: The Kinks, the Riff, the Road: The Story", which chronicles his experiences in America - from touring the country with The Kinks and subsequent blacklisting by the American Musicians Union to his years playing stadiums and eventually staying in New York and New Orleans for a time.

Co-produced by Davies, Guy Massey and John Jackson, the follow-up to 2008's "Working Man's Café" was recorded in London with The Jayhawks as the singer's backing band, while the set also features a number of short spoken-word passages from the memoir. Stream the song - here.