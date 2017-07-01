Rihanna and Chance the Rapper Among Named Internet's Most Influential

The publication put Rihanna on the list because she 'approaches social media with the same aplomb and fearlessness that has become her trademark across music, fashion and culture." The artist is also not afraid to shut down haters with her social media accounts.

Chance the Rapper was tagged for the list because 'he didn't need a record deal to become a hip-hop superstar, that's thanks largely to his mastery of the internet, both as a distribution method (all three of his mixtapes have been streaming only) and as a tool to build meaningful relationships with his young fans." Read more here.