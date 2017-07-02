Bebe Rexha Addresses Rihanna Controversy

While on stage performing June 23rd at an event in Augusta, GA, Rexha decided to give a little background about the single for those who were unaware; Those are her vocals on the track's chorus during the 'oooh oooh' parts, but it was her line about not being able to 'hit those high notes" that has drawn the wrath of Rihanna's die-hard fans.

"I would never throw shade at Rihanna," Rexha told 92.3 AMP Radio's Shoboy and Nina during her stop off in New York City on Wednesday (June 28). "Why would I say that?! I'm a new artist' I'm talking facts, the (singing) is my voice. I'm not talking smack. I just said that that's my voice. If you didn't know, now you know."

"I don't have anything against Rihanna, I think she's amazing," Bebe continued. "I said on stage don't be twisting my words because Rihanna and Beyonce are still Queens.' And now all the Navy people are like, 'good because that's something you'll never be.'" Read more here.